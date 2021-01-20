Left Menu
Eminent Odiya actor Rabi Mishra dies at 64

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:07 IST
Eminent Odiya actor Rabi Mishra dies at 64

Eminent Odiya actor RabiMishra of the 'Gopala Rahasya' fame died while undergoingtreatment at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

Mishra, 64, was admitted to the hospital late onTuesday after he complained of chest pain, his family said.

He died due to cardiac arrest early on Wednesdaymorning, they said.

Incidentally, while he was shooting for a TV serial onTuesday, Mishra played the role of a person suffering fromheart ailments.

Mishra, a versatile actor, is known for hisperformances in films, theatres and teleserials.

Several Ollywood actors expressed grief on his demise.

Mishra is known for his roles in superhit films 'BhaiHela Bhagari', 'Sakala Tirtha', 'Soubhagyabati', 'Maa Pari KieHaba', 'Rakhi Bhijigala Aakhi Luha Re', 'Mana Rahiagal TumariThare', 'Mukhyamantri' and 'Dhauli Express' among others.

He attained fame for his lead role in 'Gopal Rahasya'-- a dramedy on Doordarshan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministerDharmendra pradhan, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik,BJP state president Samir Mohanty, Leader of Opposition PKNaik and others condoled Mishra's demise.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he has leftindelible footprints in the field of acting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

