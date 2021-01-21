Chrissy Teigen becomes only celebrity to be followed by Biden on Twitter

Left Menu
American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently earned the highest honour from US president Joe Biden in the form of a Twitter follow.

21-01-2021
American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently earned the highest honour from US president Joe Biden in the form of a Twitter follow. According to E! News, the official @POTUS Twitter account follows only 11 people on the micro-blogging website and Teigen made the cut. This came shortly after she tweeted and requested for a follow from Biden stating that she had been blocked by former President Donald Trump.

The other 10 accounts followed by Biden include First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki, among others. "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she had tweeted ahead of Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

The television personality took to Twitter once again after receiving a follow from the POTUS and expressed her excitement for not only being followed by the President but for also being able to see what the President tweets as Trump had kept her blocked for four years. "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!. My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she tweeted.

Earlier in 2017, Trump had blocked her on Twitter after she claimed that "no one likes" him. "Lolllllll no one likes you," Teigen had tweeted which led Trump to block her on the micro-blogging platform, as per E! News. The 35-year-old celebrity who is a mother of two is by far the only celebrity that Biden follows on Twitter. Both Teigen and her musician husband John Legend have been vocal supporters of Biden for a very long time. (ANI)

