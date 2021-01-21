Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

The viewers are at least excited that Better Call Saul Season 6 will be released in future. AMC confirmed the sixth season just a month before Season 5's premiere and Techradar confirmed that it has been written remotely during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The series enthusiasts are obviously upset after learning that Better Call Saul Season 6 is the final season of the series. However, they are excited with the assurance from the creators that the final season will become memorable and best among all the previous seasons.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Better Call Saul's co-creator Peter Gould revealed that he, fellow co-creator Vince Gilligan and the rest of the team are working tirelessly to flesh out Season 6 or the final installment.

"We're pretty late in the season. We are in a Zoom room every day," Peter Gould said while being asked on Better Call Saul Season 6.

"We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning. For the season – it's like trying to dance in quicksand. It's a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with," Peter Gould added.

"We have a few more scripts than we usually do," he further said.

The transformation of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul Season 6 will surely take place, which was highly expected in the fifth season. He is likely to turn into a crook lawyer. He will likely to have the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will see Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, Johnathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

On the other hand, Kim Wexler is likely to set setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul Season 6. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed into Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?