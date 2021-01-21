Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

The recent release of Virgin River Season 2 accumulated huge appreciations, which is a big reason for Season 3. However, the good news is that Virgin River has already been renewed for Season 3 for ten episodes. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming third season.

Many fans are wondering Virgin River Season 3 will focus on the reunion of Doc Mullins and Hope. The series enthusiasts are creating rumors after observing the improvement in their relationship in Season 2. The couple had been separated for over 20 years, although they are not legally divorced. They have remained close friends with each other.

Virgin River Season 3 can also show Doc gradually losing eyesight. Other groups of fans suggest that he may be having a brain tumor that could lead him losing sight gradually.

On the other hand, Virgin River Season 3 is likely to commence with the biggest cliffhanger from that saw Mel finding a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. Thus, third season's opening episode will surely reveal if Jack is fatally injured. Mel and others will try to find who shot him.

Mel finds him like this after he had been shot by a mystery assailant in the final moments of the episode. Fans think Jack's former colleague and war comrade Brady (played by Benjamin Hollingsworth) is responsible for the dramatic shooting. Some fans have been speculating this could be the huge twist going into the third outing of the show.

The finale of Virgin River Season 2 was 'nice, dramatic end to a season that leaves a lot of unanswered questions' including the theory who shot Jack, revealed Martin Henderson in December. He plays the role of Jack in the series.

What's on Netflix recently claimed that the filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. The bigger evidence was when the two main cast members posted a video to say the new season was "releasing in 7 days".

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why Mindhunter Season 3 'may take place in five years'