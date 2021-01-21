Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:18 IST
Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?
Virgin River Season 3 is likely to commence with the biggest cliffhanger from that saw Mel finding a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

The recent release of Virgin River Season 2 accumulated huge appreciations, which is a big reason for Season 3. However, the good news is that Virgin River has already been renewed for Season 3 for ten episodes. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming third season.

Many fans are wondering Virgin River Season 3 will focus on the reunion of Doc Mullins and Hope. The series enthusiasts are creating rumors after observing the improvement in their relationship in Season 2. The couple had been separated for over 20 years, although they are not legally divorced. They have remained close friends with each other.

Virgin River Season 3 can also show Doc gradually losing eyesight. Other groups of fans suggest that he may be having a brain tumor that could lead him losing sight gradually.

On the other hand, Virgin River Season 3 is likely to commence with the biggest cliffhanger from that saw Mel finding a wounded Jack, bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. Thus, third season's opening episode will surely reveal if Jack is fatally injured. Mel and others will try to find who shot him.

Mel finds him like this after he had been shot by a mystery assailant in the final moments of the episode. Fans think Jack's former colleague and war comrade Brady (played by Benjamin Hollingsworth) is responsible for the dramatic shooting. Some fans have been speculating this could be the huge twist going into the third outing of the show.

The finale of Virgin River Season 2 was 'nice, dramatic end to a season that leaves a lot of unanswered questions' including the theory who shot Jack, revealed Martin Henderson in December. He plays the role of Jack in the series.

What's on Netflix recently claimed that the filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. The bigger evidence was when the two main cast members posted a video to say the new season was "releasing in 7 days".

Virgin River Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why Mindhunter Season 3 'may take place in five years'

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Westlife Development Q3 net profit down 64 pc to Rs 8.19 cr

Westlife Development, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants -- the master franchisee of McDonalds for west and south India, on Thursday reported a 64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.19 crore for the December quarter.The comp...

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to boxing pioneer Lawrence Ndzondo

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to boxing pioneer, Lawrence Slow Poison Ndzondo.Ndzondo, from East London, was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965. He pa...

Man gets RI for life for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court heresentenced an autorickshaw driver to rigorous imprisonment forlife for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in suburbanGoregaon in 2015.Special judge Bharti Kale on Wednesday found ShivKumar alias Shiva Rana gui...

China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ‘all-weather ally’ Pakistan

China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.Qureshi issued a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stating that Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021