Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting for biographical film on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman ‘Bangabandhu’ begins

The Muhurat Shoot was held at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai today, amidst all Covid protocols laid down by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:50 IST
Shooting for biographical film on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman ‘Bangabandhu’ begins
Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal is directing the bio-pic, being produced as part of the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Shooting for the film 'Bangabandhu' – a biographical film on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, jointly produced by India and Bangladesh has begun. The Muhurat Shoot was held at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai today, amidst all Covid protocols laid down by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal is directing the bio-pic, being produced as part of the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar had mentioned about this film during the inauguration of the 51st International Film Festival of India, now on in Goa, as an example of close cooperation in the field of art and culture between India and Bangladesh. Incidentally, Bangladesh is also the Country of Focus at this year's IFFI.

Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi have written the screenplay of the film, while Nitish Roy is the art director of the film. Music is by Shantanu Moitra. Akashdeep is the Director of Photography.

Bangladeshi film and television actor Arifin Shuvoo is selected to play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Nusrat Imrose Tisha will portray the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa while Nusraat Faria will play the role of Sheikh Hasina and Tauquir Ahmed will appear in the role of Sohrawardy, among others.

The film is being produced under the Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement between India and Bangladesh. The MoU for production of this film was signed on 14 January last year between the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

The shooting for this much-anticipated film was scheduled to start in March last year in Bangladesh. Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the first phase of filming will now take place in the Film City Mumbai, which will go on for approximately 100 days. The second phase shooting will be held in Bangladesh, mostly filming the Muktibahini's struggle for independence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People News Report: Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case; UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Former aides of UKs Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy caseFour former senior aides of Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she in...

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayThe start of vaccination campaigns across the euro area is an important milestone in the resolution of the ongoi...

Cricket-England test squad for India series

Following is Englands 16-man test squad for the first two matches of the four-test series in India which begins on Feb. 5England squad Joe Root captain, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttle...

Westlife Development Q3 net profit down 64 pc to Rs 8.19 cr

Westlife Development, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants -- the master franchisee of McDonalds for west and south India, on Thursday reported a 64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.19 crore for the December quarter.The comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021