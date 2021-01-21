Left Menu
UP cops ask 'Tandav' director to record statement in Lucknow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A team of Uttar Pradesh police onThursday visited the Mumbai residence of Ali Abbas Zafar, thedirector of controversial web series 'Tandav', and served anotice to him, asking him to appear before the investigatingofficer in Lucknow on January 27, an official said.

The UP police team is in city to conduct a probe intothe case registered in Lucknow against the makers and cast ofthe web series, the official said.

''Zafar was not available at his residence when thepolice team went there and the door of his house was locked.

Therefore, they pasted a notice in the premises,'' the policeofficial said.

''As per the notice, Zafar has been asked to appearbefore the UP police in Lucknow to record his statement at 10am on January 27,'' he added.

A video and photos of the UP police team visitingZafar's residence made rounds on social media.

According to officials, the police team from thenorthern state is also likely to visit other cast of the webseries to record their statements in the case, the officialssaid.

At least three FIRs have been registered in UttarPradesh against the makes and actors of 'Tandav' for allegedinappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, Hindu deities,and adverse portrayal of a character playing the primeminister in the political drama.

'Tandav', which features actors Saif Ali Khan, DimpleKapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, KumudMishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra,premiered on the streaming platform last Friday.

