Left Menu
Development News Edition

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias Most Fearless 2 More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice, published by Penguin Random House India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:52 IST
Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.

Titled ''Iftikhar'', the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, ''India’s Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice'', published by Penguin Random House India. Major Mohit Sharma, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. He was killed in a battle with terrorists in Hafruda forests of Jammu and Kashmir in March 2009.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said they are looking forward to present the tale of courage and strength to the world through ''Iftikhar''.

''We were amazed by the bravado that Major Mohit Sharma displayed in Shopian, and immediately knew that this is a story that needs to be told to, and known by, every Indian. We had acquired the rights to this story last year,'' Nair said in a statement. Manish Mundra, founder-producer of Drishyam Films, believes as a filmmaker it's his duty to identify such heroes, whose lives will inspire the youth.

''When we came across the chapter of Major Mohit Sharma, it intrigued us. We're delighted to team with Applause Entertainment to share stories of these bravehearts with the whole world. This is a new beginning for us, and we hope it will be a step forward towards showcasing India's glory at the global stage,'' he said. Dhrishyam Films has backed critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Ankhon Dekhi'', ''Dhanak'' and ''Masaan'', while Applause Entertainment, known for series like ''Scam 1992'' and ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'', is foraying into the film production with the ''Iftikhar''.

The production on the film is set to begin in September this year, with the makers eyeing an IndependenceDay 2022 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed the stated intention of U.S. President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington.The White House said on T...

Experts stress on Centre-state cooperation for better science, technology, innovation ecosystem

Experts highlighted the need for Centre-state cooperation, developing a researchers network at the state level and connecting them to the national level for a better science, technology and innovation ecosystem at the first post-draft consu...

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021