Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)