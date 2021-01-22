Left Menu
Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said.

