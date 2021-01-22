Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh to make debut in Republic Day Parade on Rajpath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:22 IST
Ladakh to make debut in Republic Day Parade on Rajpath

There is a palpable excitement among members of the Ladakh contingent for the Republic Day Parade as the young union territory is all set to make its debut in the extravaganza on Rajpath with a beautiful tableau depicting the iconic Thikse Monastery and its cultural heritage.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into UTs.

On Friday, during a media preview of the R-Day tableaux held here, members of the Ladakh contingent were feeling ''on top of the world''.

''Our tableau will be showcased for the first time on Rajpath in the grand parade. We had struggled to get a separate UT status and that aspiration was fulfilled in 2019 and we had celebrated it in Ladakh. And, now as an independent UT, with our own identity, we will be taking part in the ceremonial event. We feel very happy,'' said Diksit Palmo, who hails from Leh.

She is one of the five women in the 11-member contingent led by a government official.

Palmo says she also was part of the contingent of the then state of Jammu & Kashmir in 2015, but this time, ''our identity is our own''.

The tableau prominently depicts the historic Thikse Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region.

Artistes dressed in colourful traditional Ladakhi 'gunchas' interacted with reporters on Friday during the media preview of the R-Day tableaux held at Delhi Cantonment.

Dorjay Youron, who is from Thiksey, was doubly excited to know the landmark of her hometown will be showcased on the Rajpath.

Rinchen Dolma, another member of the contingent, said, ''We are proud to represent our region with our own name -- Ladakh, and not as a constituent of J&K, which also has a different identity now.'' A total of 17 states and UTs will be represented on the Rajpath in this year's parade through their vibrant tableaux, besides that of various ministries and the three armed forces.

''The Ladakh tableau highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral, and exemplary for the world. It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world's highest sites for optical, infrared an gamma-ray telescopes,'' according to the tableaux details shared by the officials.

Ladkah region is known for its unique cultural and beautiful architectural heritage and vibrant costumes and festivals and delicious food, besides scenic beauties dotted with monasteries. Jammu and Kashmir, however, does not figure in the list of the tableaux list released by the government.

Sarabjeet Kaur, a Jammu native, felt sad that the new UT of J&K will not be represented this year during the Republic Day parade.

''I am part of the Ministry of Culture's tableau which will depict the heralding of 75th year of our Independence Day, and I am happy to be part of it. But, a bit unhappy that my state, now a UT, will not be there in the tableaux parade,'' said Kaur, an artiste who will depict herself as a Kashmiri woman, dressed in a traditional costume while accompanying the ministry's tableau.

The Ministry of Culture's tableau also carries a giant bust of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and men and women dressed as INA soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1.20 lakh advocates to appear for All India Bar Exam-XV at 154 centers

The Bar Council of India BCI has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam AIBE-XV 15 which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country. To pursue a career...

Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury he picked up in their last game, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.De Bruyne, 29, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was repl...

GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines

A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority BCDA, which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on F...

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021