George Clooney reveals he was once drunk on sets of 'One Fine Day'

American actor George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer discussed their time on the sets of 'One Fine Day' while appearing on Variety's 'Entertainers on Actors' show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:48 IST
George Clooney. Image Credit: ANI

American actor George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer discussed their time on the sets of 'One Fine Day' while appearing on Variety's 'Entertainers on Actors' show. The pair featured in the 1996 flick as outsiders who had a frenzied experience in New York City.

"It's been for such a long time. I don't think I've seen you since the debut of 'One Fine Day,'" Pfeiffer said. Joking over the same, Clooney declared that it was Pfeiffer's "plan" from the start to avoid him for more than twenty years.

The 'Painful Cruelty' star at that point opened up about arriving at work to film the movie after gulping down several drinks. "I was in New York, I was remaining at the Morgans Hotel, and my companion Rande Gerber, who is my accomplice now in the tequila organization - I had the free day. So I had a couple of beverages," he reviewed.

"We kept awake and had a couple of vodkas or something. At that point, I got back home at one AM, and I'm similar to, 'Gracious s**t.' I was really pounded." The following morning, the 'Cash Monster' star said that he woke up and felt "Alright."

"At that point, I glanced in the mirror, and I resembled, 'Goodness, I'm actually tanked.' I got to the set, and we strolled to the trailer and I plunked down and you took a gander at me. You go, 'What?'" he proceeded. "What's more, I resembled, 'I didn't realise we planned to work today.'"

During the conversation, Clooney said that the two recorded independently frequently, and there were 'not many special cases' the point at which they were not dealing with what basically felt like "two different movies." Clooney proceeded with his story: "And you go, 'You're actually smashed.' It's a scene we did in an oner where you and I are arguing and forward to one another. I continued attempting to splash whatever mouth shower I could in light of the fact that I resembled a..."

"A bottling works," Pfeiffer, who additionally filled in as a chief maker - and accordingly Clooney's chief - on the flick. "Like a refinery," the actor explained.

In any case, that wasn't the lone time the star showed up on set following an unpleasant evening. Pfeiffer at that point reviewed her co-star showing up one day "with a wrecked face."

"No doubt, I was playing b-ball with the team at noon, and I took an elbow in the face from one of the group individuals, and it broke my eye attachment," Clooney recollected. "Also, I resembled, 'I can in any case shoot.' I recollect that we really shot scenes where we obstructed portion of my face with a child." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

