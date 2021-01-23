Left Menu
Brie Larson to star in, produce Apple drama series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Hollywood star Brie Larson is set to star in and be the executive producer for Apple TV Plus series 'Lessons in Chemistry'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:11 IST
Brie Larson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Brie Larson is set to star in and be the executive producer for Apple TV Plus series 'Lessons in Chemistry'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple's TV+ platform has given a straight-to-series order to the project, which it landed in a highly competitive situation.

The 'Captain Marvel' star Larson is also attached to another Apple series, a CIA drama based on the experiences of real-life agency operative Amaryllis Fox. Apple gave that project a straight-to-series order back in 2019. The series 'Lessons in Chemistry' is based on an upcoming novel from author and science writer Bonnie Garmus. Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner.

The series is set in the early 1960s and centres on Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dreams of being a scientist are rebuffed by a society that still deems a woman's place is in the home. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she takes a job hosting a TV cooking show. She then sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening - more than recipes, while craving a return to the lab.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Lessons in Chemistry' is being produced by Apple Studios. They also have an added slate of projects that also includes limited series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey 'and feature films 'Kitbag', 'Emancipation' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', among others. Grant and Larson will executive produce with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

