Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' to release on Republic Day next year

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kumar is also looking forward to the release of his Rohit Shetty-directed cop movie Sooryavanshi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:13 IST
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated action-comedy ''Bachchan Pandey'' will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

''His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies,'' Kumar tweeted. Farhad Samji, best known for ''Housefull 4'', is directing the movie. The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kumar is also looking forward to the release of his Rohit Shetty-directed cop movie ''Sooryavanshi''.

