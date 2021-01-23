Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

The viewers of Money Heist aka La casa de papel are quite excited after learning the ongoing production of Season 5. Netflix announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

According to FormulaTV, Netflix announced the final part of Money Heist (Season 5) is set to be released in 2021. The announcement was recently done in a virtual event that was attended by Spanish publications. However, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The Spanish series enthusiasts are curious to know the plot of Money Heist Season 5 as it is going to be the final season. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," Álex Pina, La casa de papel creator opined.

Money Heist Season 5's delay was inevitable as its production was affected in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for an indefinite time.

According to some reports, although Netflix confirmed Money Heist Season 5, it can be released in two parts. It is possible for 2021 to see the light of first half while the second part can be released in 2022. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

Some fans are wondering if Money Heist will have spin-offs after the streaming of Season 5. Yes, that's possible!

Álex Pina earlier spoke about the possibility of creating spin-offs for his show. "We do have many possibilities for some spin-offs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We've always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So, I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spin-off. We could watch any of them in other contexts," Álex Pina said in an interview with Oprahmag.com way back in 2020.

According to Express, Money Heist show is being remade in Korea. Netflix confirmed at the end of 2020 that La casa de papel is not going to end soon as it will get a new adaptation. Álex Pina said that Money Heist is being remade in Korea. He will serve as an executive producer on the new version.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audio-visual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," Álex Pina said.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Spanish series.

