Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato join 'Turner & Hooch' series

She will next star in Canadian-Argentinian indie drama The Vegas.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:09 IST
Disney Plus' upcoming ''Turner & Hooch'' series has added actors Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato to its cast.

Based on Tom Hanks' 1989 buddy-cop movie of the same name, the show was recently greenlit by Disney with an order for 12 episodes.

According to Deadline, Matt Nix has created the series, which will feature actor Josh Peck as an ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner who inherits a big unruly dog.

He later comes to the realisation that the pet he did not want may be the partner he needs.

The series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire and Vanessa Lengies.

The original 1989 movie was directed by Roger Spottiswoode and became a global hit upon release.

''Turner & Hooch'' series will be produced by 20th Television. Nix and McG will also serve as executive producers alongside Mike Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola. Hamilton is best known for his lead role in ''The Actress Diaries'', while Campbell’s credits include roles in shows such as ''Battlestar Galactica'' and comedy ''Spun Out''.

Rosato has featured in films such as ''Mafia Inc.'', ''Little Italy'' and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer ''mother!''. She will next star in Canadian-Argentinian indie drama ''The Vegas''.

