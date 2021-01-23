Left Menu
Eli Roth's 'History of Horror' renewed for third season by AMC

History of Horror, Eli Roths non-scripted horror series, has been renewed for a third season by AMC.The six-episode season is set to launch later this year, reported Variety. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:04 IST
''History of Horror'', Eli Roth's non-scripted horror series, has been renewed for a third season by AMC.

The six-episode season is set to launch later this year, reported Variety. It will feature episodes titled “Sinister Psychics,” “Infections,” Mad Scientists,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Sequels That Don’t Suck” and “Holiday Horror''. Each episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society and its biggest fears through key horror subgenres.

“I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. '' We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make season three our deepest and darkest yet,'' Roth said in a statement. The season two of ''History of Horror'' premiered in October last year. It The featured the likes of Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Rachel True and Rob Zombie.

