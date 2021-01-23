Left Menu
Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 release set for next week, what twist fans can have in story

Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 can once again show Kaguya as a selfish person as she hardly express her kindness to anyone. Image Credit: Facebook / Kaguya-sama

The manga lovers are quite happy with the recent release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War Chapter 214. They are also quite excited after learning that Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 will be released within a few days. Read further to know what you can have in the imminent chapter.

The spoilers of Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 can be out by Tuesday, January 26. The upcoming chapter is likely to bring quite interesting things and beautiful turns and twists. However, we will suggest you to wait for the spoilers translated into English. The spoilers will be updated here once the scans leaks are available properly translated.

Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 can once again show Kaguya as a selfish person as she hardly expresses her kindness to anyone. Kaguya and Hayasaka are afraid of cats and they don't like cats, but it kind of also implies that the girls hate the same things about themselves.

According to BlockToro, Kaguya fears that she is selfish because she isn't effortlessly kind. Hayasaka still carries some self-hatred for informing on Kaguya to Oko because she feared sundering their bond of friendship.

The spoilers for Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 are yet to be revealed followed by the raw scans leaks. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Kaguya-sama.

Kaguya-sama Chapter 215 is likely to be released on Tuesday, January 26. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming chapters.

