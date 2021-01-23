Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't talk on the subway, say French doctors, to limit COVID-19 spread

It said that fabric or homemade masks were efficient against the spread of coronavirus as long as they were worn correctly and that most infections took place in situations where people took off their masks. "Such a change in recommendations concerning a practice with which the entire population had become familiar, risks sparking incomprehension and could revive doubts about the soundness of official policies," the academy said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:19 IST
Don't talk on the subway, say French doctors, to limit COVID-19 spread
The academy is not an official advisory body. It can respond to government questions but also issues recommendations, which sometimes go against official policy. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Passengers on public transport systems should avoid talking to one another or on the phone in order to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, the French National Academy of Medicine said. "The mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, where social distancing is not possible, should be accompanied by one very simple precaution: avoid talking and making phone calls," the academy said in a statement.

Academy member Patrick Berche said on BFM TV on Saturday that if there were only three people in a subway car there was no problem, but if you were only two centimetres away from the next person it made sense not to converse or talk on the phone. "It is not an obligation, it is a recommendation," he said.

The academy is not an official advisory body. It can respond to government questions but also issues recommendations, which sometimes go against official policy. The academy - which was founded in 1820 - criticised a recent government recommendation to wear only surgical masks in public, rather than masks made of fabric.

"The proposed tightening of the regulation (on masks) is based on a precautionary principle but it lacks scientific proof," the academy said. It said that fabric or homemade masks were efficient against the spread of coronavirus as long as they were worn correctly and that most infections took place in situations where people took off their masks.

"Such a change in recommendations concerning a practice with which the entire population had become familiar, risks sparking incomprehension and could revive doubts about the soundness of official policies," the academy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to reverse Trump's 'draconian' immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

The United States plans to reverse the Trump administrations draconian immigration approach while working on policies addressing the causes of migration, President Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart, the White House said on Saturday.In ...

Bengal reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people testedpositive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushedthe states coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a healthbulletin said.As many as 474 more people were ...

Immigrant wariness a hurdle for vaccine efforts

Advocacy groups are heading into farm fields in California to bring vaccines and information to migrant laborers in Spanish and other languages.Some immigrants in the country illegally may fear that information taken during vaccinations cou...

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on Saturday that the opposition would hold more protests next weekend to demand Navalnys release.Nearly 2,000 people were detained on Saturday at rallies across Russia sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021