Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strongly object to violence and abuses in OTT series: Neelesh Misra

I am a staunch votary of freedom of expression, which comes with a lot of responsibilities, he added.Misra said the argument that people should not watch a particular content if they have a problem with it does not hold water now.First of all, the question arises how come an offensive programme is produced he asked.Misra said mechanisms should be evolved to report the offensive content immediately to a particular platform and the government should take necessary measures for it.He dubbed the current cinema censorship system as an absolute failure.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:56 IST
Strongly object to violence and abuses in OTT series: Neelesh Misra
Speaking on the sidelines of the Indore Literature Festival, Misra said that he strongly advocates for freedom of expression but people must also realise that these rights come with certain responsibilities. Image Credit: ANI

Prominent radio personality Neelesh Misra on Saturday expressed strong reservations about the violent and abusive content on OTT platforms.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Indore Literature Festival, Misra said that he strongly advocates for freedom of expression but people must also realise that these rights come with certain responsibilities.

''I cannot be specific on a particular web series but I strongly object to violence and abuses hurled in them. As a viewer of OTT content, I get scared of the violent scenes. I have to stop the programme immediately. The moment my five-year-old daughter comes into the room as I fear that any of the characters might use an offending word,'' he told reporters at the local press club.

''These web series producers are doing so due to the freedom of expression in the country. I am a staunch votary of freedom of expression, which comes with a lot of responsibilities,'' he added.

Misra said the argument that people should not watch a particular content if they have a problem with it ''does not hold water now''.

''First of all, the question arises how come an offensive programme is produced?'' he asked.

Misra said mechanisms should be evolved to report the offensive content immediately to a particular platform and the government should take necessary measures for it.

He dubbed the current cinema censorship system as an ''absolute failure''. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar's web series ''Tandav'' was in the news after it was accused of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments.

The makers have since apologised and deleted the objectionable scenes from the show.

In November last year, the central government had brought OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry, giving it the powers to regulate policies related to news, audiovisual content and films available on online platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

160 more birds, mostly crows, found dead across Rajasthan amid avian flu scare

A total of 160 birds, mostly crows, were found dead in various districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the count of such avian deaths recorded in the state so far to 6,450.The figure includes 4,528 crows, according to a report issued by ...

U.S. to reverse Trump's 'draconian' immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

The United States plans to reverse the Trump administrations draconian immigration approach while working on policies addressing the causes of migration, President Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart, the White House said on Saturday.In ...

Bengal reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people testedpositive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushedthe states coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a healthbulletin said.As many as 474 more people were ...

Immigrant wariness a hurdle for vaccine efforts

Advocacy groups are heading into farm fields in California to bring vaccines and information to migrant laborers in Spanish and other languages.Some immigrants in the country illegally may fear that information taken during vaccinations cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021