Rest easy Larry, actor Albert Brooks tweeted. My friend Larry King has died, news commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on Twitter. Rest with the heavens now, actor George Takei tweeted. It is with emotion and affection that I remember LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply, singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Twitter. RIP Larry King

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:52 IST
Reaction to the death of Larry King, whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

___ "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who becomes a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way,'' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.'' ___ "Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well,'' actor Viola Davis wrote on Twitter.

___ "R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all-night radio show in the '80s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours. His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry,'' actor Albert Brooks tweeted.

___ "My friend Larry King has died,'' news commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on Twitter. "It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I've never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him.'' ___ "I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King,'' Ryan Seacrest tweeted.

___ "R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him,'' entertainer 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

___ "Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now,'' actor George Takei tweeted.

___ "It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply,'' singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Twitter.

___ "RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice,'' Bravo TV Producer and Executive Andy Cohen wrote on Twitter.

___ "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends,'' the baseball team tweeted.

___ "I've had the honour of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I'll miss him. Professionally, we'll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend,'' Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, wrote on Twitter.

