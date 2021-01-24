Left Menu
Kenneth Branagh to play UK PM Boris Johnson in series about Covid crisis

Actor Kenneth Branagh is set to essay the role of Boris Johnson in a new TV drama charting UK prime ministers handling of coronavirus pandemic.According to Variety, the drama will trace the impact COVID-19 crisis on the country, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked round the clock to try and contain the virus.Titled This Sceptred Isle, the Sky original series, will be directed and written by The Trip helmer Michael Winterbottom.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Titled ''This Sceptred Isle'', the Sky original series, will be directed and written by "The Trip" helmer Michael Winterbottom. It will be based on the first-hand testimony from members of the government, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and hospitals and care homes across the country.

Kieron Quirke is on board as co-writer. Fremantle, Richard Brown's Passenger and Winterbottom's Revolution Films are producing the project. "The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. ''Our series weaves together countless true stories — from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country — chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus," Winterbottom said.

Shooting for the series will start soon and the drama is expected to premiere on Sky Atlantic late next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

