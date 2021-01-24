Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey are 'totally invested' in their relationship

''Creed'' star Michael B Jordon and his girlfriend, Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey, are serious about their relationship. The 33-year-old actor and Lori, 24, made their relationship Instagram official two weeks ago. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple's friends and families are happy for them. ''Michael B. Jordan's family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael's family could have hoped for him to find. She's lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly,'' a source said. ''Her friends also think he's great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They're both totally invested, committed and very happy,'' the insider added.

Jordan and Harvey first sparked dating rumours in November.

Recently during an episode of iHeartRadio's ''The Steve Harvey Morning Show'', Harvey's father Steve said he ''likes'' Jordon. ''I still got my eye on him... I mean, I like him but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it,''' Steve quipped. ''Like right now? Nice guy…But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your a**. 'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that,'' he added.

