Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy birthday Subhash Ghai: Here's how he got the 'Showman' title

Veteran Indian film director and producer Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 76th birthday on Sunday. As wishes pour in for the popular director, here's a look back at the outstanding contributions he made to the Indian cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:20 IST
Happy birthday Subhash Ghai: Here's how he got the 'Showman' title
Subhash Ghai (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Indian film director and producer Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 76th birthday on Sunday. As wishes pour in for the popular director, here's a look back at the outstanding contributions he made to the Indian cinema. Born in 1945 in Nagpur, India, Ghai, who graduated in cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune is proclaimed as 'Showman' because of his notable works in Hindi cinema.

The veteran cineaste is the receiver of many prestigious awards like the National Film Award, IIFA Award for outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema, and others for his predominant works. Hence, a lesser-known fact among many is that before becoming the maestro behind the camera, Ghai has worked in front of the lenses too. In an old interview with a reputed channel, Ghai once recalled how he grabbed his first role after participating in a contest along with actors Rajesh Khanna and Dheeraj Kumar. The iconic filmmaker then entered officially the film industry with small roles in blockbuster films like the 1967 movie 'Taqdeer' and Rajesh Khanna starrer 'Aradhana'. He also played the male lead in the 1970 'Umang' and 'Gumraah' (1976).

However, Ghai tasted success by helming movies. The veteran star has written and directed several hit films for Hindi cinema. His notable works include Vishwanath (1978), Maeri (1976), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), Taal (1999), and Black & White (2008). He is also brought the two legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in one frame for the 1991 iconic movie 'Saudagar'. Ghai won the Filmfare Best Director Award for the hit film. He also directed the romantic drama 'Pardes' which starred Shahrukh Khan and newcomer Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles, and 'Taal' which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Anil Kapoor.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he formed a successful collaboration with Dilip Kumar whom he directed in legendary movies like 'Vidhaata', and 'Karma'. He also launched Jackie Shroff as a lead actor in the 1983 action flick 'Hero' and helped establish Anil Kapoor's rising career with 1985's 'Meri Jung'. In 1982, Ghai started a production company called Mukta Arts Private Limited in the name of his beloved wife Mukta Ghai. He is also the founder of the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ghai also announced at Cannes International Film Festival in 2018 that he will be co-producing a biopic on the renowned public speaker Osho Rajneesh along with an Italian production house to be helmed by Lakshen Sucameli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...

CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to TN Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Sunday accused DMK president M K Stalin ofdeception for posing with Lord Murugas spear like weapon,Vel and said the divine symbol has come to leader ofoppositions notice since Assembly elections wer...

11 trapped miners rescued from gold mine in China

Eleven miners, trapped underground for two weeks following a blast in a gold mine in east Chinas Shandong Province, have been rescued, the state media reported on Sunday.Authorities have been racing to dig out 22 miners trapped underground ...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favoured to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021