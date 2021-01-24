Kartik Aaryan explains real happiness in hilarious post

Left Menu
In a bid to amuse his followers, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious post on social media, explaining what real happiness is.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:13 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to amuse his followers, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious post on social media, explaining what real happiness is. The 'Luka Chhupi' actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and posted some photos of him enjoying the foggy winter season outdoors along with a humorous caption that tickled the funny bone of his followers.

The caption read, "Eating aloo parathas with green chutney in winters and then lying like a crocodile in the sun is the real happiness!" In the series of pictures posted by Kartik, he can be seen sporting a blue-coloured sweatshirt along with a black beanie. The post from the actor garnered more than three lakh likes within the span of an hour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 30-year-old actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Imtiaz's 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The actor has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

