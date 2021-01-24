Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.Life long love just became official, he captioned the pictures.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:24 IST
Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

''Life long love just became official,'' he captioned the pictures. The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look. Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort. A source close to the couple had earlier told PTI that duo will get married as per Hindu rituals.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

According to reports, around 50 people attended the wedding, including close industry friends Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The actor reached the venue in Saswane, Alibaug, on Saturday, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter, as well as his uncle, veteran actor Anil Dhawan and his family reached the wedding location on Friday along with Dalal's family.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment. The pr...

Dilip Ghosh issues show cause notice to WB BJP members for inner clashes in Bardhaman

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Bardhaman district president Sandip Nandy and 13 other members of the party involved in inner clashes on January 21 and allegedly pelting stones ...

'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief

One of President Joe Bidens top economic aides on Sunday will press Democratic and Republican senators for a fresh 1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief to help struggling Americans and avert a larger economic crisis. Brian Deese, director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021