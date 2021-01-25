Left Menu
'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer: Witness epic clash of mega-sized monsters

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming action-packed movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has finally dropped and it is all disaster and mayhem. The trailer features the long-awaited face-off between the two iconic monsters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:21 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong poster, Image courtesy: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming action-packed movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has finally dropped and it is all disaster and mayhem. The trailer features the long-awaited face-off between the two iconic monsters. The trailer, which teases the massive battle between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action, is a treat to watch. It was shared by the movie's official Twitter handle on Sunday.

"Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax. Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers," read the tweet. The nearly two-minute-long trailer, with a powerful background score, gives viewers the first glimpse of the ultimate showdown between the huge beasts. The thrilling trailer promises to keep its audience on their toes with scenes featuring the two monsters exchanging blows above the ocean, and Kong knocking Godzilla into the water, only for Godzilla to fire back with his atomic heat beam.

The trailer, which keeps the viewers intrigued throughout, leaves them with many questions like why is Godzilla so angry, who is the child hanging out with King Kong, and how much damage can the G-man and Big K cause in a major conurbation. It is full of classic monster-movie lines like that one hinting at an epic battle. "We need Kong. The world needs him to stop what's coming," Alexander Skarsgard's character Nathan Lind can be seen saying in the trailer. Kyle Chandler's character Mark Russell can be seen saying, "Godzilla's out there and he's hurting people, and we don't know why."

Another interesting part of the trailer features Kong's relationship with the tiny human child Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who can seemingly communicate with the gigantic simian. The film's release date was recently rescheduled to March 26 from May 21 after being delayed multiple times by Warner Bros due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reported Variety.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises, as per Variety. Adam Wingard has directed the film. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

