Left Menu
Development News Edition

 PM Modi interacts with award-winning children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it. In an interaction with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees via video conferencing, Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:42 IST
 PM Modi interacts with award-winning children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it. In an interaction with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardees via video conferencing, Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time. He also asked them to work for the country, urging them to think of what they can do as the nation approaches 75th year of its Independence. The prime minister also asked them to read biographies and said it will keep inspiring them. Speaking to a boy who made a farming equipment, Modi said modern agriculture is the need of the country. Children also played a big role in spreading awareness about sanitation as part of the 'Swachh Bharat' programme, he said. The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the field of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery. A total of 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's newest Hindu temple to to open its doors for worshippers by Diwali next year

A majestic new Hindu temple with a distinct Arabian look is expected to open its doors for worshippers in Dubai by October next year during Diwali, according to media reports here.The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nan...

Nepal: Rival faction of ruling NCP announces third phase protest plan

The rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party NCP on Monday unveiled its phase three protest plan against the dissolution of the Lower House amid rising uncertainties and tensions. Unveiling the 15 days agitation plan beginning from...

VP Naidu praises DRDO for taking India close to self-reliance in missile technology

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today praised the DRDO scientists and engineers for taking India very close to self-reliance in missile technology with their hard work, dedication and perseverance. Attaining self-reliance in the ...

Modi the person "through which" Balakot information went to

Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the personthrough which prior information on Indias air strikes inBalakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.The C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021