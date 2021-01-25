Miley Cyrus to perform for healthcare workers at Super Bowl pre-game concert

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to headline a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers. The 28-year-old star took to Instagram to share the details of her performance that will be a part of the TikTok Tailgate event, scheduled to take place before the big game of the National Football League at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game.... Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok & @cbstv! #SBLV," she wrote in her post. According to E! News, the musical event will celebrate 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who will be invited to attend Super Bowl LV to honour their efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the 'Hannah Montana' star's performance, several other artists will be performing at the Super Bowl this year, which will have a limited in-person capacity due to social distancing measures. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the National Anthem, while H.E.R. will sing a rendition of 'America the Beautiful'. Meanwhile, Canadian singer The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, Miley earlier shared how excited she was that her album 'Plastic Hearts' was doing well on the charts. The 28-year-old singer expressing her happiness wrote, "You did it again! Plastic Hearts has spent 6 weeks as the #1 rock album in the country. This is all because of YOU supporting my record! I don't forget." (ANI)

