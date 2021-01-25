Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miley Cyrus to perform for healthcare workers at Super Bowl pre-game concert

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to headline a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:04 IST
Miley Cyrus to perform for healthcare workers at Super Bowl pre-game concert
Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to headline a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers. The 28-year-old star took to Instagram to share the details of her performance that will be a part of the TikTok Tailgate event, scheduled to take place before the big game of the National Football League at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game.... Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok & @cbstv! #SBLV," she wrote in her post. According to E! News, the musical event will celebrate 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who will be invited to attend Super Bowl LV to honour their efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the 'Hannah Montana' star's performance, several other artists will be performing at the Super Bowl this year, which will have a limited in-person capacity due to social distancing measures. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the National Anthem, while H.E.R. will sing a rendition of 'America the Beautiful'. Meanwhile, Canadian singer The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, Miley earlier shared how excited she was that her album 'Plastic Hearts' was doing well on the charts. The 28-year-old singer expressing her happiness wrote, "You did it again! Plastic Hearts has spent 6 weeks as the #1 rock album in the country. This is all because of YOU supporting my record! I don't forget." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's newest Hindu temple to to open its doors for worshippers by Diwali next year

A majestic new Hindu temple with a distinct Arabian look is expected to open its doors for worshippers in Dubai by October next year during Diwali, according to media reports here.The new temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nan...

Nepal: Rival faction of ruling NCP announces third phase protest plan

The rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party NCP on Monday unveiled its phase three protest plan against the dissolution of the Lower House amid rising uncertainties and tensions. Unveiling the 15 days agitation plan beginning from...

VP Naidu praises DRDO for taking India close to self-reliance in missile technology

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today praised the DRDO scientists and engineers for taking India very close to self-reliance in missile technology with their hard work, dedication and perseverance. Attaining self-reliance in the ...

Modi the person "through which" Balakot information went to

Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the personthrough which prior information on Indias air strikes inBalakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.The C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021