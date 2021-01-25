Left Menu
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to re-release in theatres on Republic Day

Bollywood powerhouse Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:13 IST
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to re-release in theatres on Republic Day
Poster of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Image source: Instagram.

Bollywood powerhouse Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is re-releasing in theatres on Republic Day, 2021. The film which, aroused the feeling of patriotism and pride in people, fits perfectly with the occasion. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of the film making its way back to cinemas on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#URI BACK IN CINEMAS... #UriTheSurgicalStrike - which won hearts and emerged the audience as well as #BO-favourite in 2019 - is back in cinemas tomorrow [#RepublicDay]. #HowsTheJosh #Uri." The film will reportedly release in cinemas across 29 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Indore, among other places. However, this is not the first time that the film has been brought back to the silver screen after its initial release.

In 2019, the movie, which had initially released in January, made its way back to the big screens in July where it was screened in 500 theatres across Maharashtra on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which hit the big screens on January 11, 2019, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strike in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian Army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The film won the National Awards in 2019 for background music, sound design, best director and best actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

