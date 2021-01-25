European Film Promotion, Sundance team up for first time on 'Europe! Hub'

Left Menu
The Sundance Film Festival is all set to collaborate with European Film Promotion (EFP), a network of film agencies and institutes from 37 European countries for the first time.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sundance Film Festival is all set to collaborate with European Film Promotion (EFP), a network of film agencies and institutes from 37 European countries for the first time. According to Variety, the partners have launched an online showcase, 'Europe! Hub' at Sundance, that puts the spotlight on the European films premiering in competition at the festival, which is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 3.

The partners have planned to host an onsite edition of the venture during the next edition of the festival in 2022. The target audience for the venture will be North American distributors. EFP managing director, Sonja Heinen, underscored the importance of the festival taking place during the challenging time in a recent statement.

As per Variety, she said EFP would work closely with the Sundance team "to raise the awareness and increase the visibility of European films and talent at the festival." She also talked about how EFP is hoping for "an on-going and growing relationship" with the festival in order to support European films and talent.

In addition to that, a total of 12 feature films have been selected for the sections of World Cinema competition for the festival. Thirty-four other titles from the entire continent will be screened in other sections. According to Variety, the European films and co-productions in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition include 'Hive' by Blerta Basholli, 'Human Factors' by Ronny Trocker, 'Luzzu' by Alex Camilleri, 'Pleasure' by Ninja Thyberg, 'Prime Time' by Jakub Piatek, and 'El Planeta' by Amalia Ulman. (ANI)

