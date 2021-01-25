Varun Dhawan drops pictures from his Mehndi function with Natasha Dalal

Left Menu
A day after getting hitched to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared some fresh pictures from the Mehndi function of his wedding ceremonies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:55 IST
Celebrity couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their Mehndi function (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after getting hitched to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared some fresh pictures from the Mehndi function of his wedding ceremonies. The 'Student of the Year' shared the pictures with his fans and fellow celebrities on Instagram.

The fresh bout of pictures sees the newlywed couple dressed in co-ordinated white coloured ethnic ensembles. While one picture sees Dhawan showering love over Dalal by placing a kiss on her cheeks, the other one sees the two gazing at each other as they hold hands.

Besides the two pictures of himself with his lady love, Dhawan also shared a solo picture of his fashion designer wife as she sits with grace while henna is being put on her hand. The 'Coolie No. 1' actor chose to share the picture without any caption.

Dhawan and his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal got hitched on Sunday. The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple. (ANI)

