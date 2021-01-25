Damaged idol of goddess found further defaced

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI): The damaged idol of a goddess ina temple at an uninhabited place here was found furtherdefaced on Monday, police said.

No prayers were being conducted at the shrine, locatednear a tank, and the idol had been kept aside by the templeofficials after the earlier damage, they said.

A case of illegal trespass, promoting enmity betweendifferent groups on grounds of religion and others wasregistered on a complaint by local residents, police said.

