Citizens should read Constitution's Preamble on R-Day: Bhagwat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:09 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat onTuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the Republic Dayand said countrymen should read Preamble to the Constitutionon this day as it tells ''where we as citizens should take ourcountry''.

Bhagwat, who is on a three-day visit to Ahmedabad,hoisted the national flag at state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) headquarters in Maninagar area here.

''All countrymen should read Preamble to theConstitution on this day as it tells us where we as citizensshould take our country,'' he said on the occasion.

Bhagwat said the national anthem ''draws a picture ofour country in front of our eyes when we salute our flag onthe Republic Day''.

''When we sing 'Jana Gana Mana, it makes us visualisedifferent regions like Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha and itpaints its (nation's) boundary in front of our eyes,'' he said.

He said the national anthem refers to different riversand mountains, inhabitants and languages and ''goes on toawaken us in the name of God which is unique to this country''.

Explaining the importance of the tricolour, Bhagwatsaid ''we can take our country forward by keeping the threecolours in front of us''.

''The saffron colour is inspired by fire and it is thecolour of inclusivity, as fire can take everything in it. Itis the colour of renunciation and work,'' he said.

He said the white colour in the flag means ''we have tohave a spotless character to serve our country''.

''Green is the colour of Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth),which says the country should be prosperous and nobody shouldbe deprived of basic things like food,'' he said.

During his visit here, Bhagwat will hold meetings anddiscuss various works of the RSS in the city.

