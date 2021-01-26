Robert De Niro, John Boyega to lead Netflix's 'The Formula'

Left Menu
Ready or Not breakout Samara Weaving will headline the biopic about one of Americas forgotten founding mothers Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte.Titled Liz, the movie is being touted as a US-set Bridgerton or The Great, as per Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:10 IST
''Ready or Not'' breakout Samara Weaving will headline the biopic about one of America's forgotten founding mothers Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte.

Titled ''Liz'', the movie is being touted as a US-set ''Bridgerton'' or ''The Great'', as per Variety. It will chronicle the story of the country’s first modern celebrity.

A Baltimore socialite, Bonaparte was the daughter of a city merchant and the first wife of Jerome Bonaparte, Napoleon's youngest brother, whom she first met in 1803.

The movie will follow her rise in America's social scene on the strength of her celebrity and wit during Thomas Jefferson's presidency.

Adam Leon will direct the feature, which is based on a script by Gabriel Neustadt. 3311 Productions is backing the project.

Weaving most recently featured in Keanu Reeves-starrer ''Bill & Ted Face the Music'' and Ryan Murphy's Netflix series ''Hollywood''.

The actor will next star in Paramount Pictures' ''Snake Eyes'', opposite Henry Golding.

