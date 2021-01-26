Left Menu
Richard Lewis will not appear in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 11

Actor Richard Lewis is giving the season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm a miss in order to recover from multiple shoulder surgeries.Lewis plays a recurring character who is a semi-autobiographical version of himself on the comedy series, created and fronted by veteran actor Larry David.The 73-year-old actor said he hopes HBO renews the show for another season so that he can return.For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD David.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:56 IST
Actor Richard Lewis is giving the season 11 of ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'' a miss in order to recover from multiple shoulder surgeries.

Lewis plays a recurring character who is a semi-autobiographical version of himself on the comedy series, created and fronted by veteran actor Larry David.

The 73-year-old actor said he hopes HBO renews the show for another season so that he can return.

''For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD (David). Honestly, I'm crushed that I won't be part of this season. ''For sure, I will be screaming with all the other 'Curb' fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for season 12!'' Lewis told Variety.

He first shared the news on Twitter Monday alongside a photo of himself with David.

''What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching... @HBO,'' Lewis had tweeted.

He has appeared in 39 episodes of the show since its series premiere in October 2000, in addition to David's original 1999 mockumentary, ''Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm''.

''Curb Your Enthusiasm'' was renewed for Season 11 in June 2020. David will once again be seen playing a fictionalised version of himself as he stumbles from one faux-pas to the next. The series is famously shot without a script, as cast members are given only outlines of scenes and often improvise lines.

Lewis is also known for his roles in the 1993 film ''Robin Hood: Men in Tights'' and the TV show ''7th Heaven'' in the early 2000s.

