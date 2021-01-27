Robert Rodriguez developing 'Spy Kids' reboot at Skydance

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is reportedly planning to reboot his beloved family adventure series ''Spy Kids''.

Skydance Media optioned the rights to reboot the Spy Kids property with IP owner Spyglass Media Group.

Rodriguez will write and direct the new movie, which is said to revolve around the activities of a multicultural family much like the original films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Skydance will act as the lead studio, overseeing development and production. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The original franchise launched in 2001 with Spy Kids, starring Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as parents and retired spies. When they get pulled back into action and captured, their kids, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabata, discover the truth about their parents' past and step into action to help save the day.

The movie was followed by ''Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams'' (2002), ''Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over'' (2003) and ''Spy Kids: All the Time in the World'' (2011).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)