Kevin Hart joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands', which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:18 IST
Kevin Hart. Image Credit: ANI

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands', which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game. Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. The movie, which also stars actor Cate Blanchett, is being helmed by American filmmaker Eli Roth, reported Variety.

"I am thrilled to be working with Kevin. Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they have never seen before. He is going to be an amazing Roland," said Roth, whose credits include 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' and 'Death Wish'. Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl', wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. 'Borderlands' is based on the famous role-playing shooter game that launched in 2009. The game, which has spawned several sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora.

Hart recently wrapped the filming for Sony's action-comedy 'The Man From Toronto', which also stars Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. Earlier in 2020, he filmed a drama titled 'Fatherhood'. The 41-year-old actor's recent big-screen credits include 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', 'The Upside' and 'Night School'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

