Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Baldwin, provides update on upcoming album

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is working on his upcoming album and while fans can't wait to hear the new music, every piece of news about it is keeping them on their toes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:44 IST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to showcase his impressive drumming skills while also showering his wife, Hailey Baldwin with love, ahead of his sixth studio album.

Along with a video showcasing his drumming skills, the pop star shared a lengthy caption expressing his gratitude for his life's blessings with Baldwin being at the top of his list. "Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life. First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife," Bieber wrote.

He added, "What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow." The hitmaker also shared two additional Instagram teasers surrounding his forthcoming project. "How this album makes me feel," he captioned a photo in which he appears to be exclaiming, "Oooh."

In his next post, the singer, "Going over [the] tracklisting for the album." Over the past few months, Bieber has released several mega-hit singles including 'Holy', featuring Chance the Rapper, 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco, 'Monster' with Shawn Mendes, and most recently, 'Anyone'. As per People magazine, all four songs have earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

However, Bieber has not yet announced a release date for his forthcoming album, which comes on the heels of his 2020 album, 'Changes'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

