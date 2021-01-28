Left Menu

Joel Fry joins Sarah Snook in 'Persuasion' film adaptation

28-01-2021
Actor Joel Fry, best known for his work on ''Yesterday'' and ''Game of Thrones'', is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's ''Persuasion'' alongside Sarah Snook.

The Searchlight Pictures project, being directed by Mahalia Belo, is a new version of Austen's final novel which is described as ''a romance of second chances''.

Snook will play Anne Elliot who, many years after refusing the proposal of young naval officer Frederick Wentworth, to be essayed by Fry, finds herself navigating the waters of English society when he returns from war a wealthy and decorated captain.

As Anne ponders missed opportunities, she must consider her own regrets and unwavering, possibly unrequited love.

Jessica Swale, writer-director of the Gemma Arterton-starrer ''Summerland'', wrote the adaptation of the book that was first published in 1818.

Alison Owen and Debra Hayward will produce the film via their Monumental Pictures banner. BBC Films is co-financing the drama.

