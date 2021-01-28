Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu starts training for Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has started training for the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:35 IST
Taapsee Pannu starts training for Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'
Taapsee Pannu, Image source: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has started training for the film. The actor posted a picture featuring herself from the preparatory session of her upcoming film. Sharing the picture of herself holding a bat, with an intense look on her face, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done."

"This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios," she added. For her forthcoming movie, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport.

Taapsee said, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali." Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. On Wednesday, the actor had shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight, writing, "Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta." Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines authorises emergency use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Manila The Philippines, January 28 ANISputnik The Philippine Food and Drug Administration FDA has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company, media reported on Thursday. The auth...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'ruining' country's economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly ruining the countrys economy. In a tweet, the Congress MP said Mr Modis governance is a lesson in how to ruin one of the worlds fast...

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the AppleStore online in India ...

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in designer brand Sabyasachi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL has announced a strategic partnership with Indias largest designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51 per cent stake in Sabyasachi brand. Sabyasachi is Indias larges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021