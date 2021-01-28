Left Menu

American subscription-based streaming service HBO Max has shared a clip featuring glimpses of the platform's upcoming movies that are making their way to the big screens and the streamer in 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:11 IST
HBO Max drops glimpses of 'Mortal Kombat', 'Suicide Squad', 'Conjuring 3' and more
HBO Max. Image Credit: ANI

Giving fans a sneak peek into what's coming this year, the streaming platform took to Twitter and revealed the slate of forthcoming movies, which will be releasing on the streaming platform on the same day as their theatrical releases.

The brand new promo gave fans extended looks at LeBron James' 'Space Jam' follow-up, the 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark', the Serena and Venus Williams biographical drama 'King Richard' starring Will Smith, the video game adaptation 'Mortal Kombat' and the horror sequel 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'. Brief glimpses were also showcased for the psychological thriller 'Reminiscence' starring Hugh Jackman, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' with Angelina Jolie, and Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho'.

The video also teased new footage from Warner Bros.' other major releases this year, including Denis' Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune', James Gunn's supervillain team-up movie 'The Suicide Squad', John M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical 'In the Heights', the animated 'Tom and Jerry' film, 'The Little Things' starring Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek and the highly-anticipated 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. While some of the scenes in the clip had been seen before, there are a lot of fresh looks, including a great exchange between Idris Elba and John Cena in 'The Suicide Squad'. With several movies releasing this year, there's certainly something for everybody to watch.

The full list of Warner Bros. titles heading to HBO Max this year on the same day as their theatrical releases includes: 1. The Little Things

2. Judas and the Black Messiah 3. Tom & Jerry

4. Godzilla vs. Kong 5. Mortal Kombat

6. Those Who Wish Me Dead 7. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

8. In The Heights 9. Space Jam: A New Legacy

10. The Suicide Squad 11. Reminiscence

12. Malignant 13. Dune

14. The Many Saints of Newark 15. King Richard

16. Cry Macho 17. The Matrix 4

The only film that was conspicuously absent was the upcoming 'Matrix 4', starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and other original cast members. There are seemingly no scenes from the film in the clip. The title card at the end calls the movie simply 'Matrix', which could be an official title or could simply be a place holder for an official title, it's not entirely clear. (ANI)

