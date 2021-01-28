'Shrill' to end with season three on Hulu

Left Menu

Hulu has announced that its critically-acclaimed series ''Shrill'' will conclude with its upcoming third season.

The comedy show, created by Lindy West, Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield, premiered on the streamer's platform in March 2019 Its sophomore season dropped in January 2020 and in April, the show was renewed for the third season, reported Deadline.

'''Shrill' has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” Bryant said.

“We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honoured to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make 'Shrill' while continuing my work at 'SNL', it is a time I will never forget,'' she added. Featuring Bryant in the lead, the series is about an overweight young woman Annie, who wants to change her life, but not her body.

''Shrill'' hails from Warner Bros. Television and also features Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison.

Rushfield serves as the showrunner and also executive produces it alongside West, Bryant, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

