The Incredibles 3’s possibilities revealed, Sophia Bush hinted her possible comeback

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:56 IST
The Pixar Animation Studios' The Incredibles 2 box office grossed USD 608.6 million in the United States and Canada, USD 634.2 million in other territories. Image Credit: Incredibles 2

Is there a possibility of making The Incredibles 3? After the massive success of The Incredibles 2, the passionate lovers of The Incredibles franchise are waiting for the third movie.

The Pixar Animation Studios' The Incredibles 2 box office grossed USD 608.6 million in the United States and Canada, USD 634.2 million in other territories. The movie globally earned USD 1.242 billion against the budget of USD 200 million. The movie crossed the USD 1 billion mark on July 30, 2018. Released in June 2018, The Incredibles 2 created the milestone by holding ranked seventh in animated film and the 36th film of all time.

As there was a 14 years gap between the first two installments, The Incredibles 3 is likely to take time. The creators have not canceled the movie yet. The writer and director Brad Bird is not in hurry to think about the third sequel.

"I would rather say I'm not closed to it, but it's not on my mind," Brad Bird told THR in 2018.

Earlier, he said in an announcement, "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one."

Whenever The Incredibles 3 returns, it is expected for all the Parrs to return. So that Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Huck Milner as Bob, Helen, Violet, and Dash will return with their superpowers respectively. If Brad Bird returns with the third installment, it is obvious that Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, and Craig T Nelson will create magic by voicing their respective characters.

Fans will be happy to know that there is a probability of Sophia Bush to return in The Incredibles 3. She earlier had spoken about wanting to return as the portal-creating, aspiring superhero Voyd.

"It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told EW.

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to learn more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

