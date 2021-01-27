Left Menu

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon trailer piques audience interest with dreamy visuals

27-01-2021
Disney has unveiled the official trailer of Raya and the Last Dragon. Image Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animated movie fans will be excited to know that Disney has unveiled the official trailer of its upcoming animate feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney India has dropped the new trailer on Wednesday.

The trailer of Raya and the Last Dragon looks visually stunning. As expected, Disney's involvement has made the film's animation work esthetically pleasing. The trailer depicts the story of Raya and her team, who are on a mission to save humanity from the sinister monsters.

As the story goes, the monster Druun has come back to attack the land of Kumandra after 500 years. When they attacked Kumandra last time, humans and dragons fought together against them but the dragons had to sacrifice themselves to save humans.

In the trailer of Raya and the Last Dragon, we see the return of Druun, and Raya's quest for the legendary last dragon. Raya and her team are looking for the mythical last dragon because they believe the dragon can save them and their homeland Kumandra from the evil force.

Aside from its visually spectacular rendition, the trailer helped pique our interest in the film as we are eager to know if Raya would be successful in her mission. Watch Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon Official Trailer below.

Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding b_logovoice cast. Kelly-Marie Tran lends her voice for the character of Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior princess. The cast also includes Awkwafina as Sisu,(a water dragon who can transform into a human), Gemma Chan as Namaari (Raya's nemesis), Daniel Dae Kim as Chief Benja (Raya's father), and Sandra Oh as Virana (Namaari's mother). The movie is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to hit the theatres on March 5, 2021. Disney will also telecast the film simultaneously on its streaming service Disney+ with Premier Access Stay glued to Devdiscourse for more updates on animated movies.

