Guj: Suspecting wife of infidelity, man kills minor daughter

A 23-year-old man allegedlykilled his five-year-old daughter suspecting his wife ofinfidelity in Gujarat's Anand district, police said onThursday.

The Anklav taluka police on Wednesday arrestedShailesh Padhiyar, a farmer, for strangling his daughter at afield near his house in Mujkuva village, sub-inspector P KSodha said.

Investigations have revealed that the accusedquarrelled with his wife frequently and suspected that hisdaughter was born out of an extramarital affair, he said.

''On January 26, Padhiyar approached the policeclaiming that someone had killed his daughter by stranglingher,'' the official said.

The police found something amiss and on interrogation,the accused broke down and admitted to the crime, he said.

Padhiyar took the child to a field and strangled her,following which he returned home and started looking for her,before approaching the police, the official added.

