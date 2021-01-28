Left Menu

Bengal clay modeler making 100 ft Buddha statue for installation in Bodh Gaya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:19 IST
Bengal clay modeler making 100 ft Buddha statue for installation in Bodh Gaya
A 100 ft statue of Lord Buddha, which the modeler claims are the largest in the country, is being made in the city for installation at a temple in Bodh Gaya next year.

The fiberglass statue of Buddha in a reclining posture is being made in parts at a ground at Ghoshpara area ofBaranagar by clay modeler Mintu Pal.

Buddha International Welfare Mission is behind the initiative for installing the giant statue at its temple in Bodhgaya by Buddha Purnima next year (2022), Pal said on Thursday.

A spokesman of the organization said as per their knowledge, this would be the largest Buddha idol in the country.

'''Work is going on smoothly. But it will take months to finish chiseling different parts, which will then be transported to the temple,'' Pal said.

The statue will be assembled at the temple for the final shape.

Pal had earlier made an 80-feet-high Durga idol atDeshapriya Park area of the city in 2015, which was touted as the largest one of the goddesses in the world.

