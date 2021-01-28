Left Menu

Katie Beth Hall joins cast of 'Head of the Class' reboot

Hollywood actor Katie Beth Hall has joined the cast of the HBO Max reboot pilot of 'Head of the Class', with Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio for the series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:47 IST
Katie Beth Hall joins cast of 'Head of the Class' reboot
Katie Beth Hall (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Katie Beth Hall has joined the cast of the HBO Max reboot pilot of 'Head of the Class', with Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio for the series. According to Variety, the reboot is going to revolve around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge, a teacher, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Hall will play the role of Sarah Watson who is on the swim team with Terrell (Brandon Severs) and is a type-A personality that's driven to create her own destiny. Katie joins the previously announced series lead Isabella Gomez as well as cast members Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Brandon Severs, and Christa Miller.

Hall has previously appeared on shows like 'Happy!' in the role of Brooke, 'Better Call Saul' as 'Young Kim', and 'Bull'. As per Variety, the pilot for 'Head of the Class' was originally announced last May. It is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, who will also serve as executive producers along with Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions, Jeff Ingold, and co-executive producer Liza Katzer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Maharashtra tops in delivering justice to people: Report '

Maharashtra has topped the list of states in delivering justice to people followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab and Kerala in the year 2000, according to a report by Tata Trusts.Among the small states where the population is less than o...

Share of women judges in subordinate courts highest in Telangana, least in Jharkhand:Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 46.2 per cent and Jharkhand the lowest at 12.1 per cent in subordinate courts, while five states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of August 2020, according to a rep...

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.51 pc and is declining: Health Ministry.

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.51 pc and is declining Health Ministry....

Indian-origin pediatrician fatally shoots another doctor, himself after taking hostages in Texas

A 43-year-old Indian-American pediatrician diagnosed with terminal cancer shot dead a lady doctor and then killed himself after taking hostages at a medical office in Austin, according to police in the capital city of the US state of Texas....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021