Meta's Monumental Move: A New Era in AI Collaboration

In a landmark acquisition at the end of 2025, Meta has purchased the Chinese-founded AI startup Manus for over $2 billion, signaling a potential shift in the global AI landscape. This deal challenges the dominant narrative of U.S.-China tech separation and highlights a collaborative future for artificial intelligence.

The acquisition of Manus, known for its agentic AI designed to autonomously perform complex digital tasks, is notable not just for its size but also for its timing. Despite a multi-year skepticism about China's investability, the capital markets are showing renewed interest in China-linked founders, indicating a possible thaw.

With tech giants like Meta investing in talent rather than territorial access, the future of AI appears to prioritize innovation over geopolitical boundaries. The Manus deal, which saw investors exit at over four times their entry price, underscores this trend and suggests a more interconnected, talent-driven global AI race.

(With inputs from agencies.)