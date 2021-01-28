Dylan McDermott to star with Christopher Meloni in 'Law and Order: Organized Crime'

Left Menu

Actor Dylan McDermott will feature alongside Christopher Meloni in NBCs Law and Order Organized Crime.Meloni is reprising his Law Order Special Victims Unit role of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the new show, reported Variety.The project hails from Dick Wolf, who created the whole Law Order franchise in the 1990.

Actor Dylan McDermott will feature alongside Christopher Meloni in NBC's ''Law and Order: Organized Crime''.

Meloni is reprising his ''Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'' role of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the new show, reported Variety.

The project hails from Dick Wolf, who created the whole ''Law & Order'' franchise in the 1990. The show, which has a 13-episode order from NBC, will see Stabler return to the NYPD to battle organised crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. The details of McDermott’s character are being kept under wraps at this time, but he will be a series regular.

Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

''Law and Order: Organized Crime'' is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

