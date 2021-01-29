Left Menu

'Kallu Mama' fame actor Saurabh Shukla comes up with one-man feature film

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:27 IST
Actor Saurabh Shukla said the COVID-induced lockdown gave him an opportunity to read and reflect,more importantly get his creative juices flowing, and he endedup making a full-length one-man feature film where he donnedthe hat of a writer, director and the only character.

The 90-minute film, currently in its post-productionstages, is funny, dark and thrilling, Shukla said, adding thathe would be soon sending his latest movie for screening atfestivals.

The veteran actor, all excited to work in KaushikGangulys first Hindi flick 'Manohar Pandey', also said thatKolkata is his home, and he loves the city for his uniquecharacter, culture and food.

''Ganguly has made some amazing films. He is multi-talented, and can write direct and act equally well. This filmhas a soul, it has humour in it but you cant really brand itas just another comedy.

''Also, I will be sharing screen space with talented co-stars Supriya Pathak and Raghubir Yadav, and I am lookingforward to it,'' the Bollywood actor, who is in the city forshooting of the film, told PTI.

Shukla, also said that he would want to do a Bengali filmsomeday.

Asked about his journey in the film industry -- fromShekhar Kapurs 'Bandit Queen' to 'Manohar Pandey' theNational Award-winning actor underlined that the experience sofar has been a fulfilLing one, but not without a fair share ofhiccups.

''I was overweight, and was usually cast in roles thatamused the audience. Comedy also elicits pathos, but thatconcept wasnt there in Hindi films. We just want anoverweight person to be funny.

''It was Sudhir Mishra, who gave me the role of aprofessional killer in 'Is Raat ki Subah Nahi', and my workwas noticed and appreciated,'' the 57-year-old actor said.

Talking about the mushrooming OTT (over-the-top) sites,and the fear that it could overshadow big screen films, Shuklasaid that every new platform creates its own space, and canco-exist with other mediums.

He, however, expressed concern over the growingcensorship over art and films in the country.

''Censorship has its pros and cons. It is, in some cases,necessary. But, objecting to anything and everything that isnot suited to a particular taste and culture is notacceptable,'' he said.

On a lighter note, 'Kallu Mama' of Ram Gopal VarmasSatya also shared that he loves sports, and takes tabletennis pretty seriously.

''As and when I visit a new city, especially for myshoots, I get in touch with the table tennis clubs there. Ihave had the opportunity to play with professionals, be it inLos Angeles, London or Lucknow. Not many know that Bengal hassome very talented TT players.

''I got to play with some of them at a club in Bhawaniporehere, and it has been an enriching experience,'' he signed off.

