Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal's 'Live Telecast' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 12

South star Kajal Aggarwals digital debut series Live Telecast will release on February 12 on Disney Hotstar VIP, the streamer announced on Friday.The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer of the Tamil-language horror series from filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.Aggarwal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera and Mersal, said the show challenged her to come out of her comfort zone.My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:49 IST
Kajal Aggarwal's 'Live Telecast' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 12
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

South star Kajal Aggarwal's digital debut series ''Live Telecast'' will release on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streamer announced on Friday.

The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer of the Tamil-language horror series from filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as ''Singham'', ''Magadheera'' and ''Mersal'', said the show challenged her to come out of her comfort zone.

''My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. ''Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show,'' Aggarwal said in a statement.

The series follows members of a TV crew who are adamant on creating a superhit show.

''They come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers and as millions tune in to watch evil going live, can anyone save them,'' the official synopsis of the show read.

The seven-episode series also marks the digital debut of Prabhu, who has films such as ''Chennai 600028'', ''Saroja'' and ''Biriyani'' to his credit.

The filmmaker said ''Live Telecast'' has been his dream project as he earlier wanted to do it as his first film.

''This is my fresh attempt at storytelling for a digital platform, and the entire experience of transforming this film script to series has been a massive journey,'' Prabhu said.

''Horror is a speculative genre – it feeds on the heightened sense of the unknown and one has to balance between moments of silence and spook. I have delivered the story in my style which has a good combination of horror, thrill and mystery; and will keep the audience gripped,'' he said.

The show also features actors Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam and others.

The Hotstar Special has been produced by V Rajalakshmi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.Tashi Wangchuks release was reported by the writ...

BARC designs first PPP Research Reactor for Nuclear Medicines production

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre BARC has evolved a design for the first PPP Research Reactor for production of Nuclear Medicines. The premier research organization of the Department of Atomic Energy DAE is ready to share the technology of pro...

Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is worried about the power of social media companies and called for creating a global mechanism to regulate them.Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal br...

Upton warns of mental illness due to extended stay in bio-bubble

Former India mental and conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021